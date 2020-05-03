Texas' Rapid Response Team coming to help Midland Medical Lodge

Midland Medical Lodge, the hot spot for COVID-19 cases in Midland County, will now get assistance from the state to handle their worsening situation.

The lodge's administrator Keri Powell emailed this statement to CBS7 on Sunday announcing the change:

"We have voluntarily activated the HHSC (Texas Health and Human Services) Rapid Response Team at the recommendation of our facility and corporate medical directors. We have been working closely with the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the Midland County Health Department and followed all protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but the threat persists. This is a trying time for long term care facilities across the country who are responsible for the care of the most high-risk citizens. We are immensely proud of our staff for their hard work and dedication to our residents. We will keep you informed with future developments."

As of Sunday, May 3rd, 51 coronavirus cases have been connected to the nursing home including 34 residents and 17 lodge employees.

Six residents have died of the virus.