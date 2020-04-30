Midland Medical Lodge releases statement on COVID-19 outbreak

Midland Medical Lodge has released a statement after 25 of its residents have been infected with COVID-19 and four have died from the virus.

A total of 10 staff members working at the facility have also contracted the coronavirus.

The following comes from Midland Medical Lodge:

Midland Medical Lodge is continuing to work closely with the Midland County health authorities, Midland Memorial Hospital, and our medical director staff to meet the needs of our residents and staff during this health crisis.

We continue to follow the guidelines provided and updated by the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the Midland County Health Department. Testing administration and test results are managed by the Midland County Health Department for all local healthcare providers. Questions regarding testing should be directed to them.

We are greatly appreciative of the community’s support and for the unwavering dedication of our valued caregivers who are on the front line of caring for our residents.