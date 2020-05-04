Midland Medical Lodge COVID-19 patients being moved to Midland Memorial Hospital

All COVID-19 patients and suspected patients at the Midland Medical Lodge are being moved to the Midland Memorial Hospital.

This decision was announced after a sixth resident at the Lodge died from the coronavirus on Saturday.

Midland Medical Lodge released the following statement on Sunday night:

"Together with our Chief Medical Officer and facility Medical Directors we have decided to transfer all positive residents and suspected positive residents to Midland Memorial Hospital for further care. This transfer process will begin immediately and will continue over the next thirty-six hours.

Our team has been working diligently to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Midland Medical Lodge. This decision has not been easy and the decision has been made for the protection of all current residents."