Midland Mayor advocates for the Tall City at the National Mayors Conference

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton is one of hundreds of mayors from across the country in DC this week for the annual Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting.

More than 250 mayors from 46 different states are taking part in the conference this year.

The multi-day event includes panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops.

Mayor Payton says he's attending to educate other mayors about what is happening in the oilfields of Midland and how that impacts the entire United States.

"Everything that you do in your life, from your alarm clock going off, to your iPhone, everything has components from the oil and gas industry," Mayor Payton explained. "So let’s not throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater, and let’s change the rhetoric a little bit. That’s the discussion I’m having every single time I’m given the opportunity."

The conference wraps up on Friday