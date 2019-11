Midland Mayor Jerry Morales conceded his race late Tuesday night to first-time politician Patrick Payton after only the early voting numbers were released.

Final numbers have been delayed because of bugs in the new voting machines. After early votes were counted, Payton led with 7,115 votes compared to Morales' 4,172. Candidate Jenny Cudd had 2,013 votes.

Morales told CBS7 that those numbers were just too big to overcome.

