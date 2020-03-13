Midland ISD website: "We do not expect any school closures or other interruptions"

Students at Midland ISD should be prepared to head to school on Monday, March 16.

The following comes from a FAQ on the school district's website:

Q: Does MISD have a plan in place in case Coronavirus 2019 spreads?

A: Yes - MISD follows the guidance of local and national health authorities to keep students healthy and safe from communicable illnesses. This is a developing situation and we will continue to work with local and national experts to respond appropriately. As we did with the 2009 H1N1 virus and the 2014 Ebola virus outbreaks, we track and monitor rates of communicable illness, assess students on a case by case basis, and work closely with the health department to refer when needed. At this point in time, we do not expect any school closures or other interruptions.

Midland Lee tweeted the following on Friday:

Parents: As of this moment, school is still on schedule for next week. Please look for official correspondence from Midland ISD soon. Note: all field trips, special events, meetings, and visitors to our building will be ON HOLD until further notice. Go to midlandisd.net

Ector County ISD announced on Friday that their schools will be open Monday.