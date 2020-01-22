Midland ISD to close Memorial Stadium to the public on school days

The James "Doc" Dodson Midland Memorial Stadium in Midland will now be closed to the public on school days and whenever students are present, Midland ISD announced on Wednesday morning.

According to the school district, the decision has been made to ensure student safety.

"In today's day and age, we cannot allow public access to the campus while students are present," said MISD Athletic Director Blake Feldt. "To continue to allow people to come and go as they please while the facility is being used by children would be irresponsible of us as a district."

The stadium is used by Sam Houston Collegiate Prep Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and several teams, including football, soccer, baseball and track.

"We have students coming in and out of that facility all day," said Feldt. "We are going to take the same security precautions there as we would with any other campus or school-owned facility."

According to Feldt, the stadium has dealt with issues over the years that include debris and trash brought onto the field, broken athletic equipment, vandalism, and even homeless people found living underneath bleachers or in the press box.