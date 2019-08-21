Midland ISD talks high school name changes that would come along with their bond proposal

Midland and Midland Lee High School have stood in Midland for decades, but that could all change if Midland ISD passes a new bond this fall.

The school board explained the current Midland and Midland Lee High School campuses will be renamed if they can pass a bond allowing them to build new schools.

However, they say those names won’t disappear, but will instead be slapped onto the new high schools.

Meanwhile, Midland Lee would be remodeled into a bigger high school with a new name while Midland High would be repurposed into a middle school.

This is all part of the Midland ISD’s proposed $569 million bond they say is necessary to free up space in their classrooms.

Board members say all their schools have taken as many students as they can.

“And it’s only expected to get worse as our student population is expected to grow over the next ten years,” MISD School Board President Rick Davis said. “So, this bond issue addresses the need to have seats for the students as we continue to grow.”

That explains why the district wants new schools, but why not simply come up with new names and leave the Bulldogs and Rebels where they are?

Board Member John Kennedy explains Midland and Midland Lee have been community staples for generations and the legacies that come along with their names deserve a spot on the shiny new buildings.

“There’s a long history of people that go back to the early 20s and even before graduating from Midland High and over 50 years of people that have graduated from Lee High,” Kennedy said. “So, there’s allegiance to those two and we felt we should continue that.”

We asked Kennedy if he knew for sure that the Robert E. Lee name would be passed on to the new generation of schools considering the nationwide pushback against confederate landmarks in recent years.

He said there’s no real guarantee, but he thinks the rebels will have a place to stay.

“Times are changing but at least, I think, for the present we’re going to have a Midland High and a Lee High in Midland, Texas,” Kennedy said.

Voters will have a chance to decide whether they want to pass this bond to fund the new schools Nov. 5.

If the bond passes, residents will have a say in what Midland Lee’s new name and mascot should be.

