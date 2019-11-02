Midland ISD state champions honored

Some of the best teams Midland and West Texas have ever seen will now be immortalized.

On Saturday morning the state champion Lee football teams from 1998-2000, and the Midland High baseball teams that won titles in 1973 and 2001, were inducted into MISD’s Hall of Legends.

For Lee, it was the recognition of one of the greatest football dynasties in the history of Texas. The current Lee Rebels football team, undefeated and hoping for a state championship of their own, were in attendance.

Legendary Lee coach John Parchman’s thoughts were with champion Rebels who have passed away since their time at Lee, including former NFL star Cedric Benson.

Over at Midland High, the induction saw two different generations of champion Bulldogs come together, after winning state baseball titles nearly 30 years apart.

Watch the video above to see the ceremonies, and hear from the inductees.

