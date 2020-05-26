Midland ISD releases surveys on reopening schools for the fall

Midland ISD has released several surveys for parents and teachers as they prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

According to a release, MISD is looking to change the traditional learning model by continuing virtual learning for families who choose it.

The surveys, which were released via callout and email, look for feedback on the following topics:

-The availability and accessibility of learning technology in the home.

-Special learning populations such as English language learners, special education and gifted and talented.

-Medical supports for students.

-Social and emotional supports for students and staff.

-Challenges families face such as food, transportation and child care.

The district says that feedback on these surveys is critical as they determine the benefits and drawbacks of an alternative calendar.

"Input from families and staff is crucial in shaping what new learning models could look like," Superintendent Orlando Riddick said. "However, we can't create an effective model without your feedback on what supports are needed. Please take the survey and make your voice heard."

Responses to the surveys are being collected until Tuesday, June 2.