Midland ISD looking into buying golf club for $9.5 million

A local golf course may be the future site of a new school.

According to an agenda, Midland ISD's School Board will be looking into a proposal of buying the Ranchland Hills Golf Club for $9.5 million.

The 116.89 acres of the club would be used for a 'future school site', the agenda states.

The agenda did not specify whether the future school would be an elementary, junior high or high school.

School board members will make a decision on the purchase during their meeting on Monday night.