Midland ISD launching online Pre-K application Friday

Midland ISD has announced that parents may use their new online Pre-K application this Friday.

Families will be able to apply online here.

“We are very excited about this change,” Early Childhood Director Kathy Pearson said. “COVID-19 has created incredible hardships for families, and we hope this online process will make life that much easier for our MISD community.”

Pre-K applications were previously made in person in Midland.

The school district has set up a helpline at (432) 240-1530 to help families who need more information.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that all families have equitable access to Pre-K seats,” said De’An Davis, Eligibility and Compliance Coordinator. “We are in conversation with the TEA to ensure we meet language testing requirements while also abiding by social distancing.”