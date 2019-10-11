Midland ISD investigating threatening message circulating on social media

Midland Independent School District is investigating a threatening message circualating on social media.

A post circulating on social media is threatening to shoot "CHS."

The district said MISD police are investigating the threat. A statement sent by the district said action is being taken by the district.

"...The district follows a standard response protocol to keep students and staff safe as we encounter potential safety and security situations. School is starting as normal as the police department conducts their work..."

