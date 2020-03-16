Midland ISD announces meal plan for students during closure

Midland ISD has announced its plan for feeding students as the school district is closed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The following comes from MISD:

Midland ISD Child Nutrition Services (CNS) will provide free breakfast and lunch to any MISD students during the weeks of March 16 and 23.

⏰ Breakfast available: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the following locations

⏰ Lunch available: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations

✳️ You do not have to be on free or reduced lunch to receive a meal.

✳️ You may pick up a meal from any location. You do not need to go to your home campus.

✳️ Meals are grab-and-go. Please walk or drive up to the location.

🏫 Elementary Schools

Bonham - East Parking/Drive

Bowie - West Parking

Bunche - East Bus Drive

Burnet - East Parking/Drive

Bush - North Bus/Parent Drive

De Zavala - East Parent Drive

Fannin - West Parent Drive

Franks - East Service Loop Drive

Greathouse - West Service Loop Drive

Henderson - West Parent Drive

Lamar - East Service Loope Drive

Long - East Street Parking

Milam - East Street Parking

Parker - West Bus Drive

Pease - West Parking Drive

Rusk - East Bus Drive

Santa Rita - West Drive

Scharbauer - South Parking Drive

South - North Street Curb

Travis - South Parent Drive

Yarbrough - North Bus Drive

San Jacinto - East Bush Drive

🏫 Secondary Schools

Goddard - East Staff Parking

Midland High - "A" Street Band Hall Service Loop

🚗 South Interstate 20 Mobile Sites (Look for the Yellow MISD Bus 🚌)

Cotton Flat Baptist Church - 6409 Hwy 349

Valley View Baptist Church - 5500 FM 1213

Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park - 5200 S. County Road 1200