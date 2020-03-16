Midland ISD announces meal plan for students during closure

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) -- Midland ISD has announced its plan for feeding students as the school district is closed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The following comes from MISD:
Midland ISD Child Nutrition Services (CNS) will provide free breakfast and lunch to any MISD students during the weeks of March 16 and 23.
⏰ Breakfast available: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the following locations
⏰ Lunch available: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations
✳️ You do not have to be on free or reduced lunch to receive a meal.
✳️ You may pick up a meal from any location. You do not need to go to your home campus.
✳️ Meals are grab-and-go. Please walk or drive up to the location.
🏫 Elementary Schools
Bonham - East Parking/Drive
Bowie - West Parking
Bunche - East Bus Drive
Burnet - East Parking/Drive
Bush - North Bus/Parent Drive
De Zavala - East Parent Drive
Fannin - West Parent Drive
Franks - East Service Loop Drive
Greathouse - West Service Loop Drive
Henderson - West Parent Drive
Lamar - East Service Loope Drive
Long - East Street Parking
Milam - East Street Parking
Parker - West Bus Drive
Pease - West Parking Drive
Rusk - East Bus Drive
Santa Rita - West Drive
Scharbauer - South Parking Drive
South - North Street Curb
Travis - South Parent Drive
Yarbrough - North Bus Drive
San Jacinto - East Bush Drive
🏫 Secondary Schools
Goddard - East Staff Parking
Midland High - "A" Street Band Hall Service Loop
🚗 South Interstate 20 Mobile Sites (Look for the Yellow MISD Bus 🚌)
Cotton Flat Baptist Church - 6409 Hwy 349
Valley View Baptist Church - 5500 FM 1213
Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park - 5200 S. County Road 1200