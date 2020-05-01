Midland ISD announces graduation plans for seniors

Midland ISD has announced its plans for senior graduation.

The school district will be holding watch events for each school's graduation at Big Sky Drive-In.

You can find their full release below:

Midland ISD is announcing its graduation activities plan for the Class of 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district cannot safely conduct traditional graduation ceremonies and has created an alternative program to celebrate seniors. The district will continue to consider additional celebrations as permitted by state and health guidelines.

Parents will receive more information from their campuses. The district's graduation plan is below:

May 30-June 1: Senior picture (cap and gown) or prom (formal attire)

Midland Senior High School and Early College High School (seniors only)

Schedule a prom or senior portrait at no cost.

Limousine and decorated backdrop in a $50,000 professional studio

Provided at no cost thanks to Classic Honda of Midland and Platinum Limo

Social distancing: Students remain in vehicles in the Honda lot until called and stay six feet apart at all times

June 6-7: Senior picture (cap and gown) or prom (formal attire)

Lee Senior High School and Coleman High School (seniors only)

Schedule a prom or senior portrait at no cost.

Limousine and decorated backdrop in a $50,000 professional studio

Provided at no cost thanks to Classic Honda of Midland and Platinum Limo

Social distancing: Students remain in vehicles in the Honda lot until called and stay six feet apart at all times

June 9: Early College High School Watch Event

ECHS seniors and up to four guests in one vehicle

Big Sky Drive-In Screen 1

Social distancing: Senior and guests remain must remain in their vehicle; no restrooms or concessions available

June 9: Coleman High School Watch Event

Coleman High School Seniors and up to 4 Guests in one vehicle

Big Sky Drive-In Screen 2

Social distancing: Senior and guests remain must remain in their vehicle; no restrooms or concessions available

June 10: Midland High School Watch Event

Midland Senior High School Seniors and up to 4 Guests in one vehicle

Big Sky Drive-In Screens 1, 2 and 3

Social distancing: Senior and guests remain must remain in their vehicle; no restrooms or concessions available

June 11: Lee High School Watch Event

Lee Senior High School Seniors and up to 4 Guests in one vehicle

Big Sky Drive-In Screens 1, 2 and 3

Social distancing: Senior and guests remain must remain in their vehicle; no restrooms or concessions available

June 9-11: In-home Watch Events

Download or livestream a professional commencement video for a family watch party