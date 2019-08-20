Midland ISD School Board votes to put $569 million bond on November ballot

The Midland ISD School Board voted Monday evening to pursue a new bond this Novemeber they say will be used to build two new high schools.

The $569 million-dollar bond will mostly be spent to build two new high school campuses and renovate Midland Lee High School.

The school board explained Midland Lee students would be moved to one of the new schools, which would become the new Midland Lee High while the former is remodeled and possibly renamed.

Board members said all of their schools are at capacity and expect their student population to keep growing over the next ten years.

“There’s no doubt that whether it be 8 or 12 years, there’s no doubt that every single seat that will be built or remodeled by this bond issue will be used in MISD’s future,” Midland ISD School Board President Rick Davis said.

“It’s going to be important for our students because if they’re already over now and we don’t pass this bond, then we’re going to be even more compounded in the future,” Midland ISD Parent Christine Foreman said.

MISD said they expect the two new schools would be open by 2023 if the bond passes.

Voters will have a chance to decide on this bond Nov. 5 of this year.

