Midland Humane Coalition lets the dogs out for annual fundraiser

The Midland Humane Coalition held it's annual Hot Dog Run at Midland College on Saturday morning.

Locals were able to run or walk a 5k or 1 mile race with their furry friends.

There were also many dogs dressed up for a costume contest, and others showed their skills in a trick contest.

The Hot Dog Run is one of the non-profit's biggest fundraisers every year.

Volunteers said this Saturday was also the biggest turn out for the event yet- with almost 500 runners and walkers participating.

All of the money raised at the Hot Dog Run will help local pets and go toward the Midland Humane Coalition's Adoption Center.

