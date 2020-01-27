Midland High parents thank school, officers after lockdown

Midland High parents gave thanks to the school staff and law enforcement for handling last week’s lockdown situation.

This group of parents joined together to bring sweet treats and refreshments to people who played a part in making sure their kids stayed safe in a potentially dangerous situation.

Parents said when Crimestoppers got a tip that a student had a gun on campus the staff locked classrooms down quickly and let parents know what was happening.

“I appreciated that as a parent just know that my kids were safe and knowing that they were handling the situation,” MHS Parent Christine Foreman said. “Like, they do drills all the time and this was something that could have been a bad situation and they really worked hard to keep our kids safe.”

It turns out, that detained student did not have a weapon, but he is still not allowed back on campus until the investigation is finished.

