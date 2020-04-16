Midland Health Department explains why they waited to tell the public about the nursing home COVID infections

The Midland Health Department said the latest staff member infected last worked at Midland Medical Lodge last Friday, while the first staff member tested positive almost two weeks ago.

CBS7 asked the Midland Health Department the question many of you are asking, why did it take close to two weeks to notify the public of the nursing home outbreak

The director, Whitney Craig, said she didn’t feel the need to make it public until resident caught the virus.

That’s because she said early on the department felt the virus was contained between the staff members who were infected.

“So, there was little concern for resident cases,” Craig said. “Once we realized a resident did become positive, we wanted to make sure that the public, especially those with loved ones that are in this facility were made aware at that time.”

However, she didn’t explain what made those infections the turning point.

It begs the question of why not tell the public when the staff members caught the virus in the first place considering they’re working with vulnerable people.

Craig left the press conference for another meeting before she could answer that question from a reporter.

She later sent an email saying that it was a joint decision between the nursing home and the department to announce these cases after a resident tested positive.

However, when we talked to midland medical lodge yesterday their management said that was all up to the health department.

We also asked Mayor Patrick Payton if he thinks the department has been putting out enough timely information about these patients to keep the public in the loop.

He deferred to the department’s judgment but said overall, he’s pleased with their work.

“That’s a bit of a delicate line you have to walk between personal privacy and public health,” Payton said. “And I think our health department is doing a good job with that.”

Craig also wrote they did tell resident’s families about the first infected staff member when they found out about the positive test.

Managers at Midland Medical Lodge tell us they haven’t allowed visitors inside since the middle of March, weeks before anyone here tested positive.