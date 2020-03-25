Midland Health Department: 2nd coronavirus case was community spread

Community spread of coronavirus has officially arrived in Midland.

Midland Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Wilson spoke with the media on Wednesday to share the latest on coronavirus in the city.

On Wednesday the City of Midland's Health Department announced that the city's second coronavirus case was community spread.

The news was shared during the Midland Unified Command Team's daily briefing.

The patient in that case is a man in his 60s.

According to the CDC, community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

A community spread case had no recent travel history or contact with another person known to be infected, indicating that the virus may have spread within the local community.

Midland's first and third cases were travel-related.

Officials are still working to find out how the fourth case was spread.

CBS7's Shane Battis will have the latest from this briefing later today.