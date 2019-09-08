Midland Freshman High student arrested for terroristic threats

On Friday, parents of Midland Freshman High School got a call from their children some said they never want to receive.

Midland Independent School District said a student was arrested for making terroristic threats and the school is not under any type of threat.

MISD tells CBS7 News they are aware of inappropriate Snapchat messages being circulated around campus.

Elana Ladd with MISD said administrators and MISD Police detained and questioned students who were related to the incident.

“The school is not under threat. Now, the campus did go on a hold to facilitate parents picking up students. That was by no means a requirement or something we requested. It was for those parents who wanted to come and pick up their kids,” said Ladd.

Despite reports of a gun being on campus, MISD said they didn’t find any weapons or was there ever believed by administrators to be a weapon on campus.

Jennifer Reyes who said her son was the target of the threat tells CBS7 News she recieved close to 16 calls from other concerned parents about threats being made to her son.

“This all started a couple of hours ago. I was getting frantic messages and phone calls from all of my mom friends. A lot of people who know my son, love my son. Everyone is really worried for him. I was even told by somebody at the school that I should think about putting my son in home school,” said Reyes.

Reyes said school is the one place she should feel safe sending her son and right now she doesn’t.

“I’m not going to stop worrying about what is going to happen.This is going to continue and I know it is. I need the district to help me, the school district to help me stop this,” said Reyes.

MISD said they want to reiterate that there is currently no threat at the school.

Of course, CBS7 News will continue to keep you updated with the latest from this investigation.