Midland Fire Department will help conduct COVID tests

Midland nursing homes will soon receive more help for covid-19 testing.

In a press conference Thursday, Midland health leaders announced members of the Midland Fire Department will be helping conduct those tests.

Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this week its now a requirement for all nursing home residents and staff members to be tested.

“I think we’ve come up with a very good plan,” Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers said. “All of us can participate in to get the best result in a timely, reasonable manner.”

There are six nursing homes through Midland that are in the process of being tested.

Everyone at the Midland Medical Lodge has already been tested since their outbreak began in early April.