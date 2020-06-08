FIRST ON CBS7: Firefighters working to put out hotspots at fire that burned an estimated 200 acres

Update at 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at a grassfire in Midland.

According to the city of Midland, no one was injured and no structures were damaged.

It took MFD, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Northeast Volunteer Fire Departments around 30 minutes to contain the fire.

In all, an estimated 200 acres were burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

-----

6:29 p.m.

Midland Fire Department firefighters are battling a large fire, according to the city of Midland.

Around 60 acres are on fire east of Golf Course and Elkins.

No other information has been released. CBS7 has a crew headed to the scene.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.