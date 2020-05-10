Midland Downtown Farmers Market reopens

The Midland Downtown Farmers' Market is one of the many local businesses that have reopened after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his executive order granting certain stores, salons, and other businesses permission to reopen with restrictions.

Local farmers Barbara Maddaford, Karen Streicher, and Shirley Braden brought their produce to the market to sell to customers today for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Permian Basin and couldn’t be happier to set up shop.

“We’re glad the farmers market is open,” farmer Barbara Maddaford said. “There’s been a need for fresh food and we need it. But we have to be safe and keep our distance for now. So this is really good. I’m glad things lightened up where we can get together and enjoy the spring.”

Farming is what brought these ladies together, but the most enjoyable part of being back in business is seeing customers and the perfect weather conditions to sell their produce while also taking proper safety precautions.

“We’re all glad to be here, especially my asparagus,” farmer Karen Streicher said. ”Because it was not liking this ‘hold on just wait for the market to open.’ When I drove in this morning I’m telling you hello from what I can see of you because we all had masks on.“

Even though this is the first day the farmers market reopened, these farmers already have plans for what produce you can see at the Midland Downtown Farmers Market in the near future.

“We’re really glad to be doing this and later in the summer we’ll have squash, and cucumbers, and zucchini, and okra, a nice variety of things,” farmer Shirley Braden said. “I really miss the people too, especially these guys because when we’re apart it’s just not the same. So yeah, we’ve really been enjoying each other.”

