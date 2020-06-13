Midland Downtown Farmers Market reinforces safety precautions as more residents visit

As we enter summer, people are starting to get out into the community with the coronavirus still looming.

Residents in the Permian Basin visited the well-known Midland Downtown Farmers Market and as long as proper safety precautions are taken, customers and vendors aren’t living in fear as they support their community.

“Not really, I mean you can look around, everybody has sanitizer, they’re wiping everything down,” Michelle Sutherland said. “Everybody’s still taking precautions. I think we’re okay.”

“Safety is, but I think we have spaced out so much and we have people, you know the vendors set back, the lines are back so people can walk through,” Shade Tree Salsa vendor Elaine Blount said. “We all have the sanitation bottles.”

And for Michelle Sutherland, making the weekly trip to the farmers market is a big part of the Midland experience.

“Honestly this is the best place in the world," Sutherland said. "They have fresh veggies, they have plants, they have the world’s best jam I’m just saying, ever. The atmosphere here is just amazing. This is Midland, this is what we’re about.”

Moving into the new normal while taking proper safety precautions and not living in fear are just a couple reasons why residents in Midland feel comfortable getting back out to support their community.

“The crowd, the people, seeing the people again, the customers and a lot of new customers,” Blount said.

“It gets ugly in my house if I don’t have my jam. And this is the whole reason I came up here today,” Sutherland said.