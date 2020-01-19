Midland District 2 candidates encourage residents to vote

One district in Midland will have the opportunity to elect a new city council member after a special election.

District 2 residents will be able to cast their vote during the special election on January 28th.

Almost a week into early voting for Midlands Special Election for District 2 and all three candidates are out asking residents to participate and have their voices heard.

According to the Midland County Elections Office, as of Friday, there have only been 152 ballots cast during early voting - which includes both mail-in and in-person voting.

Adrian Urquidi one of the candidates said he is hoping to take over John Love’s current city council seat.

He explains that voting and getting represented are most important in this election.

"We are running a grassroots campaign. We are trying to go and knock on people’s doors, talk to people making sure we contact them. The biggest part is making sure we have a discussion with them and that we get them engaged. Everybody in District 2 needs to be engaged and that is what we are trying to accomplish today,” said Urquidi

Urquidi said even if people do not agree with his campaign, they should still cast a vote during this special election.

A message that his competitor Steven Villela agrees with.

Villela said people in District 2 want a change and that change only comes by voting.

"District 2 is the biggest district geographically and we need to ensure that all our voters and all our residents are getting their voices heard. Sometimes we complain about certain things that are happening but the best way to ensure that we fix it is by getting everyone to go out and vote,” said Villela.

Residents in District 2 also have the chance to take advantage of early voting at the Midland County Annex office which will start again on Tuesday.

According to candidate John Norman, who was endorsed by John Love, voter turnout in these types of elections is typically low.

He tells CBS7 News that doesn't mean this election cycle can't be different than the rest.

"With early elections and special elections voter especially turn out has always been pretty low. However, whenever we can get out there, I know people are working and things of that nature. Whenever they can get out there and vote it will be a good thing for District 2,” said Norman.

