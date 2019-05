Midlanders gathered to try and break a Guinness World Record on Saturday.

About 100 people got together at the new Dillard's at Midland Park Mall to break the record for 'most people applying sunscreen at the same time.'

The Midland store was one of 15 Dillard's locations across the country teaming up to break the record.

A total of about 2,000 people applying sunscreen was needed for the record.

No official word from Guinness is out yet if the record was broken.