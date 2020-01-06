Midland Development Corporation moves forward to bring Kepler Aerospace to the spaceport

The Midland Development Corporation is one step closer to getting a new tenant at the spaceport business park.

The MDC voted Monday to allow the executive director to negotiate an agreement with Kepler Aerospace, Ltd.

Kepler will have several goals to meet in order to receive lease abatements, but even if it doesn't hit those targets, there is a safety net in place.

"There are stipulations that they have to meet,” MDC Director of Operations Sara Harris said. “There will be a security agreement and a security deposit. So, any possible lack of meeting the contract will be more than covered by contractual stipulations."

The next step to securing the agreement is approval from the Midland City Council, which is set to be on the agenda later this month

