FIRST ON CBS7: Midland DA won't file other charges against former MPD Officer

Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf has decided she will not file any other charges against a former MPD Officer in a deadly crash.

Christian Abrahim was found not guilty of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in May of this year.

Nodolf had requested more time to look into whether other charges could be filed against him at a hearing a few weeks ago.

Today, she announced that no other charges would be filed, meaning that pending the Judge's signature, all charges will be expunged.

Abrahim was charged in the death of 90-year-old Roy Neely in a Christmas Eve crash in 2018.

Abrahim was indicted in January of this year.