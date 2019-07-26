Midland Crime Stoppers searching for men who shot at wellsite

Authorities in Midland are searching for two men who they say fired 30 shots at a wellsite where employees were present.

According to the Midland Crime Stoppers, on June 5 around 3 p.m., 30 shots were fired at a wellsite in the 100 block of South Fairgrounds.

The rounds hit oilfield equipment and other items at the site.

The suspects appear to be driving a newer model yellow Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest, in this case, can receive a $1,000 cash reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.