Midland Crime Stoppers searching for church thief

The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who burglarized the First Methodist Church.

According to a release, the burglary happened early in the morning on May 12.

A suspect rode a bicycle to the front of the church where he removed a window and crawled inside. He then took a silver and black Fender Squire bass, a stage monitor, and a small practice combo guitar amp before leaving the building.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male who was wearing a camouflage cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki-colored pants and boots.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.

Information leading to an arrest will be worth a $1,000 cash reward.