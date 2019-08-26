Midland County's fire marshal to retire

Midland is losing one of its longtime fire marshal.

Fire Marshal Dale Little announced his retirement to the Midland County Commissioners Court on Monday.

Little has been the fire marshal since 1992 and a volunteer for the fire department since the 80s.

He said although he loves his job, he can’t do it forever.

“Well it’s mixed emotions,” Little said “Like I told the court, I don’t know if I’m ready to go or not, but it’s time. I think it’s time to go ahead and for me to get out of it and for someone else to move in here.”

Little will leave the county at the end of September.

