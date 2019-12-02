Midland County officials share update on investigation into ballot discrepancy

The Midland County Elections Office has shared the latest on their investigation into how hundreds of votes went missing during the Midland ISD bond recount.

The following comes from Midland County:

This is an update on the steps we have and are continuing to undertake to find where the discrepancy has occurred. A telephone conference was held on November 25, 2019 between Keith Ingram and Christina Adkins of the Legal Department of the Texas Office of Secretary of State, and including Terry Johnson, County Judge, Russell Malm, County Attorney, and myself.

We were given steps to go through to compare voter check-ins with totals tapes from each vote center, both early voting and election day. We are completing that task at this time.

The next step is to obtain copies of ALL Tally Sheets from the Recount from MISD. We hope to receive those copies once a proper representative from each side of the bond issue can witness the copying. We are hopeful that will occur today.

We are also hoping that those representatives would be available today to come to the Elections Office to witness the opening of the DS200s that were located at each vote center to see that they are empty of ballots. These are the pieces of equipment where the voters placed their voted ballots before leaving the vote center.