Midland County officials make plans for Coronavirus

Midland County officials held an emergency meeting about the Coronavirus Tuesday morning.

First, Commissioner’s Court was briefed on the latest information about COVID-19. Then, various county department heads were given the opportunity to share ideas about how to handle pay and accrued time during the crisis.

The Commissioner’s Court approved a motion ensuring employees will continue to be paid, and not lose saved time off, as long as the Governor’s State of Disaster is in effect.

“If they have to miss work,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis Sanchez said, “Whether it be child care, or because they are sick, that they have the opportunity to continue to be paid by the county, and that we’re here to support them.”

It’s important to note that the motion only applies to employees working under un-elected department heads and the Commissioner’s Court.

Other elected officials are at their own discretion on how to handle employees pay and time off should they be unable to work.

