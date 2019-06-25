Midland County looking at upgrading roads

Some roads in Midland County that have been neglected in the past could be getting some upgrades.

In a meeting on Monday, Midland County commissioners decided to look at roads that are in need of repair. Some of the roads hadn't had work since the 1980s.

"As commissioners we're being very much involved in making sure that's something that we all know, that we're all aware and we're discussing it more often than before instead of approving it one time and hoping it will get done," said Luis Sanchez, County Commissioner of Precinct 3, "We're working on it every time we come to court now. We're discussing roads."

The next step is for engineers to take a look at the roads so that they will know exactly how much repairs will cost.