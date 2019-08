Midland County is the latest county in West Texas to issue a burn ban as the area faces high heat and a lack of rain.

The ban was approved during Monday's commissioners court meeting.

As of Monday Ector, Martin, Howard, Reeves, Brewster, Jeff Davis, Presidio, Reagan, Glasscock, Terrell, Ward, and Winkler counties are all under burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Pecos, Crane, Loving and Andrews counties do not have burn bans.