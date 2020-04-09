Midland County introduces texting tool to gauge spread of COVID-19

Midland County is looking for additional ways to gauge the spread of coronavirus in the community in addition to testing.

The county is now using a tool called CHAT (Community Health Assessment Tool) which is described as "an innovative emergency management texting tool designed to gauge changes in the general health of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic."

“One of the struggles we have in Midland County and all around the country is determining how many people may have the virus. The limited availability of tests means we are making decisions without the whole picture” said Judge Johnson. “We created this system because we need more information from the public.”

Midlanders can sign up for the system by texting the word CHAT to the phone number 432-287-7337.

You will then be asked the following questions. The information will be submitted anonymously.

1. What is your zip code?

2. What is your age range?

3. Do you have any of the following symptoms: Fever, Dry Cough or Shortness of Breath?

Reply Y or N

According to a release, every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday thereafter CHAT will send question three again to get an update on how you are feeling.

“We could have spent a month building an app, weeks building a website hoping that everyone had internet access, or we could build a system based on the fastest and most widely used communication form today. That’s why we chose texting” said Johnson. “If people participate, and we strongly encourage them to do so, it will help us slow the spread and save lives.”

County officials say that they will be able to use the information they gather from those answers to see a clearer picture of the community's health and make the best decisions.

“Imagine this scenario. The CHAT trend suggests an increase in symptoms throughout the county. With that simple data point, we know our hospital may see a surge in patients. That surge will mean more beds, PPE and respirators. We just bought time to acquire that equipment and potentially save lives. I am convinced this information will help us save lives” said Bunch.

CHAT will also alert its users of changes to the emergency declaration.

“I think we are the first in the nation to implement a system like this. Even during a pandemic Midland finds a way” said Johnson.