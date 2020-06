Midland County announced Monday that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee works for the District Clerk's Office. The employee is now self-isolating at home.

The District Clerk's Office is located at the Midland County Courthouse.

On Monday afternoon the City of Midland reported eight new COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 163 cases, 73 recoveries and 13 deaths from the virus in Midland County.