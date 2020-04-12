Midland County confirms its second COVID-19 death

Midland County announced the county's second COVID-19 patient death.

The county reports the patient was a woman in her 70s who died Sunday morning at Midland Memorial Hospital where she was being treated.

No other information about the patient is being released by the county by the request of her family.

Midland's first coronavirus death happened last month where a man in his 60s developed pneumonia while he was being treated for the virus at Midland Memorial Hospital.