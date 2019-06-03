Midland County Commissioners nominate two potential acting sheriff's, neither wins the vote

As Midland County mourns the loss of Sheriff Gary Painter, the commissioners court is trying to figure out who should finish his unexpired term.

When Sheriff Painter was laid to rest last week, he left behind big shoes to fill.

But as the next general election isn’t until November 2020, the county needs someone to lead the sheriff’s office in the meantime.

The commissioners considered two people to become acting sheriff until the next election

Chief Deputy Rory McKinney who was second in command for Sheriff Painter for the past four years or Constable David Criner who also has a long history serving the county.

Although Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis Sánchez advocated for McKinney and Precinct 1 Commissioner Scott Ramsey did the same for Criner, neither of them was able to get a majority vote.

So, now what?

“If you just close the session then that’s it. Rory McKinney assumes the responsibility for the sheriff, and he will remain there until a new sheriff is picked by the commissioners court or until the next election,” Sánchez explained.

That means McKinney will remain chief deputy in name but will operate with all the powers of an acting sheriff.

Sánchez said many people think McKinney is the right choice since he’s the natural successor to continue the work painter started.

“He knows all the employees, knows all the business of what’s going on in the jail starting from the budget to the day to day operations,” Sánchez said. “So, those were some of the things some of the comments people were making.”

However, Ramsey doesn’t think that’s the best direction.

He said the Midland Sheriff’s Office needs someone new to shake things up.

“Two great people,” Ramsey said. “I just, in my humble view, believe that a change at this time would be good for the sheriff’s department.”

But that call ultimately lies with the voters.

“You have the ones out there that are the pro-Painter side and that’s what they want,” Ramsey said. “You have some over here wanting a change. So, we brought it all up. It’s out in the open and, again, now it’s time for the people of Midland County to decide.”

CBS7 asked McKinney and Criner if either of them planned to run for sheriff in the 2020 election, but neither are making any plans to campaign for now.

Sánchez also added that the county can try installing an acting sheriff again if they decide to call for another vote.

