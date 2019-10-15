Midland County commissioners discuss road projects

The Midland County commissioners discussed several road projects during their meeting on Monday morning.

The first term of business was designating some roads as residential and industrial.

Commissioners approved to make all roads like County Road 140 "15-year life roads."

Commissioner Robin Donnely says this designation allows them to not have to worry about the weight of trucks using the roads or how many are traveling on them.

"With the increased truck traffic that we have on our county roads they'll see less wear and tear, fewer potholes, fewer areas that have the edges broken off," said Donnely.

Commissioners also discussed scoping out road projects including the cluster of 10 miles of roads in Precinct 3 that need to be studied and tested before they can go to bid for construction.

A driveway permit was also approved which will allow construction o proceed with Phase 2 of the County Road 1232 Project which aims to help with traffic.