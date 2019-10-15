Midland County child advocate attorneys receive raise

Attorneys advocating for children in child protective services will soon be paid more, thanks to an item approved by Midland County Commissioner Monday morning.

The attorneys are paid around $100 an hour by the county to advocate in court for families whose children recently were placed in the foster care system.

The attorneys will now be paid $150 an hour for contested court hearings, and $100 an hour for court work.

Midland County has several attorneys who voluntarily signed up for the representation program. According to associate Judge for the Child Protection Court of the Permian Basin, Ellen Griffith, the attorneys often make less than they would in private practice. Several attorneys even travel from Lubbock to represent foster children in court.

Griffith said an attorney can be in the courtroom for less than an hour, which means the attorney could be making as little as 25 dollars to represent a child for that time.

Associate Judge Griffith said over the past few years, they’ve had trouble getting attorneys to sign up, but appreciate all of those who do help in the child protection court.

