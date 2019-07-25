Midland County Sheriff's Office shares Most Wanted list, offers photo re-takes

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is taking on its Most Wanted list with a unique offer.

The Sheriff's Office shared its Most Wanted list for July 25 on Thursday morning with the following:

These are the Top 5 Wanted. If this is you and you dislike your photo we apologize because our detention center does not use filters to alter or enhance your photo into a vibrant image. If you would like to file a complaint please come see us and we will be more than happy to talk to you in person and re-take your photo.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.