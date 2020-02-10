Texas Rangers investigating Midland County Sheriff's Office for multiple allegations of criminal wrongdoing

Texas Rangers are investigating the Midland County Sheriff's Office according to a statement given to CBS7 by the Department of Public Safety in Austin.

Rangers say a complaint has been filed with Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf and that she requested that they do an investigation.

CBS7 has learned there are multiple allegations of criminal wrongdoing by personnel at the Sheriff's Department.

A reminder that the investigation is still open and ongoing and that no indictments have been handed down.

Over the weekend, Chief Deputy Rory McKinney, who's running to be sheriff in the March election, posted on his Facebook page that there is a "tremendous amount of misinformation being distributed by subjects involved in my opponents' platform simply to try to gain an advantage."

He goes on to write that he wants Midland County residents to that he's honest and fair, and invites anyone to contact him if they have questions.

We're continuing to look into the investigation and will keep you updated.