Midland County Sheriff discusses jailhouse population

As the Permian Basin keeps growing one county is hoping to expand their jailhouse after repeatedly almost reaching max population.

He said this past weekend they had a little over 480 inmates.

Midland County Sheriff, Richard Gillette met with Midland County Commissioners to discuss the county jails population.

The jailhouse can currently hold up to 500 inmates but according to the Sheriff they keep getting close to that number.

He said this past weekend they had a little over 480 inmates.

Gillette said the process of expanding the jailhouse will take anywhere between 4 to 5 years.

When the jailhouse does get full, Gillette said they have to send inmates to other facilities, which takes more time and money.

“We are getting close to the point where we are going to have to start moving inmates to other counties. Which is another problem because all the area jails are in the same position, we are in. They can't take any,” said Sheriff Gillette.

Gillette said the closest jail that can take inmates would be in El Paso County, which is about 600 miles round trip.

“That is going to cost a lot of expenses. Whatever county we end up taking them too we will have to pay them to house our inmates, which of course will be a lot of over time, field expense vehicle expenses to have people taking back and forth,” said Sheriff Gillette.