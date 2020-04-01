Midland County Sheriff David Criner officially sworn in

Midland County officially has its new sheriff.

Sheriff David Criner was sworn in at a ceremony at the Midland County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Criner defeated Chief Deputy Rory McKinney in the Republican primary in March.

As no candidates filed to run for the position as a Democrat County Commissioners made the move to swear in Criner on the first day of April.

Richard Gillette had served as sheriff for the county after Sheriff Gary Painter passed away last year.