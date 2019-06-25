Midland County Public Library director stepping down

For the first time in nine years, Midland County will be searching for a new director of its libraries.

During a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday John Trischitti announced his resignation as director.

"We're very blessed in this community, and people don't realize, to have such strong local support. In a lot of communities, public libraries really struggle because of the city council or county commissioners maybe don't support them at the level we see in Midland County, said Trischitti, "Their continued support is going to make sure this institution moves on and has success long after I'm gone."

Trischitti is set to be the new executive director of the Midland Development Corporation. He will officially leave his position with Midland County on July 12.