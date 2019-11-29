Midland County Public Libraries looking to reunite photo with family

Staff at the Midland County Public Libraries are looking to reunite a photo left in a book with its family.

According to a post on Facebook, the photo was left in a book back in 2005. The libraries don't tie patron data to records after a book is checked in to protect patrons' privacy, so librarians don't have a name to reach out to.

"The Thanksgiving holiday seemed like a good time to try one more time."

The Midland County Public Libraries can be reached at (432) 688-4320.