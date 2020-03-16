Midland County JPs 2 & 4 changing policies due to coronavirus concerns

The Midland County Justices of the Peace in Precincts 2 and 4 will be changing their policies due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The following press release comes from John W. Barton, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4:

All scheduled court proceedings prior to April 8, 2020 will continue to be heard as docketed, however limiting the attendance to the essential parties only. Any new civil filings except for "essential court proceedings" will be reset to another date after May 1, 2020.

As necessary, each court will contact the litigants to notify them of

the new reset date as soon as practicable for the court. Essential court proceedings are defined as writs of reentry, writs of retrieval, writs of restoration, magistration of defendants in custody, and repair and remedy cases that materially affect the physical health or safety of a tenant.

No eviction setting will be held until after May 1, 2020. No writs of possession will be issued by a Justice Court for 60 days after the date of this order.

The appeal period for Debt Claim cases submitted for Default Judgment will be extended to 30 days.

For traffic/Class C citations with an appearance date prior to April 1, 2020, the appearance date will be extended for a period of 30 days. This applies to Pre-Trial Bonds for fine only and C misdemeanors. No warrants due to failing to appear for a traffic/Class C citation, cite-and release charge, or a summons will be issued for 60 days from the order. In lieu of your personal appearance please feel free to visit the Midland County website at https://www.co.midland.tx.us/510/Find-Pay-Tickets.

Due to School Closings for extended periods of time there will be no Compulsory School Attendance (Truancy/Parent Contributing) hearings and the Court will not accept any Truancy/Parent Contributing to Truancy case for the rest of the school year. Any individuals currently under Deferred or Remedial Orders for compulsory school attendance cases may be advised that the Court has ended the terms and conditions and the cases are closed.