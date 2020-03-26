Midland County Hospital District postpones May tax election, now considering future dates

The Midland County Hospital District's May tax election has officially been postponed.

That decision was made at a meeting on Thursday by the district's Board of Directors.

According to a release, the Board of Directors will now consider holding the election on November 3 or holding a special election.

That decision will be made at their next meeting on Thursday, April 2.

Earlier this month Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing for local elections that were scheduled for May to be postponed.

Any elections that are postponed can be moved back to November 3 or a select date.